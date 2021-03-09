Ocean Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $105.69 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $605.97 million and $105.69 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002660 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

