Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Reaches $4.48 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Odyssey has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $467,137.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00505645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00068231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00075469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00076660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.64 or 0.00514093 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

