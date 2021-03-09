Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $13,207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,477,000 after purchasing an additional 484,969 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,435.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 185,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 165,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 77,053 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPI opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

