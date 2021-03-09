Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.14%.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ODC traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. 138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.54. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $33,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.