Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Down 5.6%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 1,078,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,067,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Get Oil States International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $543.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oil States International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1,345.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 303,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 630.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 270,897 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Oil States International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oil States International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.