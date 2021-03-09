OKB Price Up 4.4% This Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $252.98 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $17.63 or 0.00032164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00057182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00802613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00027106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00031661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

