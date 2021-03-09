Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock opened at $218.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $227.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 297,702 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 234,751 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.