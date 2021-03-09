Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on OLN. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.
Shares of OLN stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. Olin has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.
About Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.
Featured Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.