Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on OLN. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. Olin has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $53,645,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after buying an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 6,731.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after buying an additional 1,357,832 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

