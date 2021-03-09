Olympic Steel, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.