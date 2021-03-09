Omni Price Tops $4.70 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Omni has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00008582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $912,038.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,172 coins and its circulating supply is 562,856 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

