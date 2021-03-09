Omnitude Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $1.38 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00057167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.61 or 0.00786046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00027358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00066244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00030792 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

