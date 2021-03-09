On.Live (ONL) Price Hits $0.0402 on Top Exchanges

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. One On.Live token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $869,086.83 and $12.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00057331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.60 or 0.00796692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00027388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00031759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official website is on.live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.