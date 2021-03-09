ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 73.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 40,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 50,868 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.