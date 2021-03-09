ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Buys $39,160.00 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 100 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.06 per share, with a total value of $6,506.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 250 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 56 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.46 per share, with a total value of $3,665.76.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 87,800 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00.

ON24 stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.41. 432,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,731. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

