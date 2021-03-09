ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ONTF opened at $49.25 on Monday. ON24 has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.