ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ONTF stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

