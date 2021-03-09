ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONTF. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ONTF opened at $49.25 on Monday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 87,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.