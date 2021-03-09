ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

In related news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii bought 5,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

