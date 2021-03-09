OncoCyte (OCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect OncoCyte to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OncoCyte stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OCX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.