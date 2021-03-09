Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,902,664. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $208.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

