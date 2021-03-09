OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 241,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 349,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONCS shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Equities analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $26,314.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 4,067,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $12,590,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.