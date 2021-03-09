Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to report $590,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $740,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 million to $2.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.48 million, with estimates ranging from $2.35 million to $2.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have commented on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

ONCT opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $210.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

