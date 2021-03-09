ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

OGS opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 47.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

