One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 479,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 737,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

OSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $132.42 million, a PE ratio of 195.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

