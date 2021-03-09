OneLedger (OLT) 1-Day Volume Hits $610,830.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $610,830.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00057952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.07 or 0.00797685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00062630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00029294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00040599 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,132,639 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.