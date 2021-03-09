OneRoot Network Hits Market Cap of $2.98 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $367,494.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00057012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.21 or 0.00801749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00067597 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00041462 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Token Trading

