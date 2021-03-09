OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading Up 10.2%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 377,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 292,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 661.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OneSpan by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in OneSpan by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

