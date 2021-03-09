Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.96

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $61.09, with a volume of 8893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONEXF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

