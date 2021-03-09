Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading 8.6% Higher

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares rose 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.66 and last traded at $60.51. Approximately 343,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 385,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,101 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,106. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

