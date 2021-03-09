Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $89.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $453.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ontrak by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ontrak by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

