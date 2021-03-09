Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Cowen

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s previous close.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ OTRK traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $26.29. 31,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $457.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

