Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $82.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

OTRK has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

OTRK stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $472.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

