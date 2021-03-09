Opacity 1-Day Volume Tops $81,713.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $81,713.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.92 or 0.00508750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00068650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00053652 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00077242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.55 or 0.00526508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00077170 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

