Open Governance Token (OPEN) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $3.66 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00003144 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.93 or 0.00801358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00068028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00031543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars.

