Open Platform (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.0022

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $50,676.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00057012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.21 or 0.00801749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00067597 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00041462 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

