OpenDAO (OPEN) Trading Down 17.7% This Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One OpenDAO token can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00775388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.