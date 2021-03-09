OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.34

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.34 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.23), with a volume of 252,397 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.31.

About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

