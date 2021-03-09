OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $5.65 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OPGN opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. OpGen has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in OpGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

