OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $5.65 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $3.72. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. OpGen shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 364,686 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

