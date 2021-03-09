Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,223 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $450.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.41.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

