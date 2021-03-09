Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 684 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $35,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,035,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of DG opened at $178.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.82 and its 200-day moving average is $207.34. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

