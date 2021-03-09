Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 997 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after buying an additional 161,926 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,692,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,450,357,000 after buying an additional 73,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $498.46 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $552.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

