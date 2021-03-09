Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of ANSYS worth $19,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ANSYS by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,858,000 after acquiring an additional 80,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,823 shares of company stock worth $12,523,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $308.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

