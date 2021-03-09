Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $129.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average of $137.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

