Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 119,610 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 732,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,610 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $61,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $109.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $109.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

