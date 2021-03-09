Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,212 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,323,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 42,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $120.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

