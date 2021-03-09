Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,445 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,374 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after acquiring an additional 540,722 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,593,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $632,447,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.74.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.