Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,053 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $180.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

