Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 834 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,108.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,985.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,737.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,307 shares of company stock worth $14,349,621 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

