Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,356 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 434,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $31,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $75.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

